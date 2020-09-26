Qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix did not go well for Scuderia Ferrari. When the race gets underway tomorrow at 14.10 local time (13.10 CET,) Charles Leclerc will start from 11th on the grid and Sebastian Vettel from 15th.

Accident. The key moment of qualifying occurred at Turn 4 with just over two minutes of the Q2 session remaining. The red flag came out after Sebastian Vettel crashed and took no further part in proceedings, although fortunately he was unhurt. In the last frantic lap after the restart, Charles was unable to improve, caught up in traffic, thus failing to get into the final part of the session.