Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed a total of 35 laps of the Sochi Autodrom in their SF1000s in the second free practice session for the Russian Grand Prix. Leclerc was eighth fastest and Vettel tenth.

Quick laps. Once again, the team opted to send the drivers out on different tyre compounds: Charles ran the Medium tyres and Seb was on the Hards. The Monegasque’s first quick lap was a 1’36”338, while Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1’36”516. Halfway through the session, they both switched to Softs for a qualifying simulation and naturally, they set their best times on this compound: 1’35”052 for Charles and 1’35”183 for Seb.

Long run. The final 35 minutes of track time were devoted to working in race configuration, running with different compounds and fuel levels to simulate different stages of the race. The cars are back on track for the final hour of free practice at 12, prior to qualifying at 15 (14 CET.) The race gets underway at 14.10 (13.10 CET) on Sunday.