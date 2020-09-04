During the second free practice session at the Monza track, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel continued to work in preparation for qualifying and the race. The Monegasque and the German completed 32 and 28 laps respective and finished ninth and 12th fastest.

Different tyres. The team split the programme between its two drivers: Charles started on Medium tyres with Sebastian taking to the track on Hards to have a direct comparison on track at the same time. Leclerc managed a 1’22”579 and got down to 1’22”011, but this time was cancelled for exceeding track limits at the Parabolica. Leclerc posted a 1’21”503 and Vettel a 1’21”733. Towards the end of the session the focus switched to race preparation with the usual long runs. At this point, Seb had a spin at the first Lesmo but didn’t do any damage.

Programme. The cars will be back on track at 12 tomorrow for the final free practice, prior to qualifying at 15. The 71st Italian Grand Prix will start at 15.10 on Sunday 6 September.