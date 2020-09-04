In the first free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari drivers completed a total of 49 laps, Charles doing 25 and one less for Seb.

Fine tuning. The team began by sending Leclerc out on track on the Hard tyres and Sebastian on the Medium compound. On his first quick lap, Charles did a 1’22”666 and Seb posted a 1’23”150. Charles then pitted to take on Mediums on which he set his best time of 1’21”904, with Seb getting down to a 1’22”988.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 15 CET. Tomorrow’s final practice is at 12 with qualifying at 15. The 71st Italian Grand Prix gets underway at 15.10 on Sunday 6 September.