Charles Leclerc took his and Scuderia Ferrari’s second podium finish, coming home third. The British Grand Prix really came to life in the final stages when a series of tyre failures jumbled up the order.

First 50 laps. At the start, Charles very briefly got ahead of Max Verstappen in third place, but he had to give best to the Red Bull driver at the third corner. He then ran fourth for almost the whole race. Further back, Sebastian did not change positions much, moving between 10th and 11th.

Last two laps. With two laps to go, the race went crazy: Valtteri Bottas, who was second had a tyre failure, which Verstappen and Leclerc up a place. The Finn pitted and then rejoined behind Vettel, in 12th place. On the final lap, Lewis Hamilton who was leading, also had a tyre failure, but he still managed to cross the finish line and win the race. Carlos Sainz had the same tyre problem, losing ground so that Vettel moved up into the points in tenth place. Vettel had to defend furiously in the last few corners to keep Bottas behind on new tyres behind him, which he managed, to bring home the last point.

And again. In a week’s time, the blue riband motor sport series is back at Silverstone for the 70th Anniversary Formula 1 Grand Prix.