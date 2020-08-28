In the afternoon session, Scuderia Ferrari continued with the fine tuning work on the two SF1000s with an eye on qualifying and then the race at this Spa-Francorchamps weekend. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel added a further 40 laps to their total, doing both qualifying and race simulations.

Times. Both drivers started on Hard tyres, replicating various phases of the race with different fuel loads. In the middle of the session they did qualifying simulations on the Softs. Charles’ best time was a 1’45”440, while Sebastian was 2 tenths slower in 1’45”683.

Programme. The cars are back on track at 12 CET tomorrow for the final hour of free practice, followed by qualifying at 15. The Belgian Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 15.10.