Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed 33 laps between them in their SF1000s in the first free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Fine tuning. In this session, both drivers concentrated on finding the right set-up, especially in terms of aero downforce level. Charles and Seb went out first on the Hard tyres before switching to Softs in the second half of the 90 minutes. As for best times, Charles did a 1’45”759 and Seb stopped the clocks in 1’46”179.



Programme. The second free practice session gets underway at 15 CET, with final practice taking place tomorrow at 12 and qualifying follows at 15. The 65th Belgian Grand Prix starts at 15.10 on Sunday 30 August.

