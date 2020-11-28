When the Bahrain Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 17.10 local time, (15.10 CET,) the two SF1000s of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will start from the sixth row, neither of them having made the cut to Q3.

Medium tyres. The Ferrari duo made two runs on the Medium tyres in Q2, it being the best tyre on which to start the race. Only the second run produced a meaningful time as the first attempt from them was wiped out when the session was red flagged after Carlos Sainz stopped on track. On his one timed lap, Sebastian did a 1’29”149, eleventh fastest, while Leclerc posted a 1’29”165 to be twelfth on the grid.