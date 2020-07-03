Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc got through this afternoon’s second free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix without any problems. Overall, the two SF1000s completed 92 laps, 47 for the German and 45 for the Monegasque.

First part. In the first hour of the session, both drivers continued to work on set-up, before running the car in qualifying trim. Vettel and Leclerc started on the Hard compound, before moving onto the softs in order to go for a fast time over a single lap. At this point, Seb stopped the clocks in 1’04”961, which ended up as the fourth best time of the fay, while Charles did a 1’05”298, putting him ninth on the time sheet.

Long run. In the final 30 minutes, the team began working in race configuration to do some long runs. Sebastian began on the Hard tyre, before finally moving onto the softer one, while Charles did the opposite, beginning a race simulation on the Softs and ending on the Hards.

Programme. The first Friday on track of the 2020 Formula 1 season is therefore done and dusted. Tomorrow it will be time for qualifying, but first there will be the final free practice session at 12, before the grid decider gets underway at 15. The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 15.10 on Sunday 5th July.