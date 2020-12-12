Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed 30 laps between them in the final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2020 season.

Changing track. Despite the track temperature at Yas Marina getting to the around the 40 degree mark, the majority of drivers, including Charles and Seb managed to beat the times they set in yesterday’s second practice, as the track is now more rubbered in. Leclerc did a total of 14 laps, the best being a 1’37”270, while Sebastian did 16 laps, stopping the clocks in 1’37”728.

Programme. Qualifying starts this afternoon at 17 local (14 CET,) while the 12th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 17.10 (14.10 CET.)