Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will start the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone from the fourth and sixth rows of the grid respectively, when the race gets underway tomorrow at 14.10 local (15.10 CET.)

Q2. Having got through Q1, Sebastian and Charles began the second part on Medium tyres in order to be able to start the race on that compound. The Monegasque immediately posted a strong 1’26”709, to be safe for Q3, while the German struggled and stopped the clocks in 1’27”379. Sebastian therefore pitted for Softs in an attempt to improve. He managed to get his time down by three tenths, posting a 1’27”078, but that was not good enough to get in the top ten. One positive aspect of this undoubtedly disappointing Saturday for Vettel is that he has a free choice of tyres for the race start. If he had made it through on the Softs, he would no doubt be making a very early pit stop tomorrow.



Q3. In the 12 minutes to decide the top five rows of the grid, Charles had two sets of new Softs at his disposal. On his first run, he stopped the clocks in 1`26”809 and then, on his second set, he improved in the first and third sectors getting down to 1’26”614, to secure eighth place on the fourth row.

