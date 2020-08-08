Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel took to the track for the final hour of free practice for the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, with new power units fitted to both SF1000s. After Vettel’s engine broke towards the end of the second session yesterday, it was decided to also change the one on Leclerc’s car. Both changes are penalty-free as the number of components changed has not exceeded the number allowed in the regulations.

Testing for Q2. In the first part of the session, the two drivers ran the Medium tyre, as the main aim is to get through to Q3 with a time set on this compound, so as to use it for the start of the Grand Prix. The Monegasque did a 1’28”346 and the German’s best was a 1’28”954.

Soft. Before doing a few high fuel runs, Charles and Seb also simulated the Q3 phase of qualifying doing a quick lap on the Softs. In this configuration, Leclerc was sixth quickest in 1’27”328, while Vettel was 13th in 1’27”811. Qualifying gets underway at 14 local (15 CET.)