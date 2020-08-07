The final moments of the second free practice session for the Formula 1 70thAnniversary Grand Prix did not go to plan for Scuderia Ferrari, given that, with five minutes remaining, Sebastian Vettel had to park up at the side of the track when the engine failed on his SF1000. By then, the German had done 30 laps and was 14th on the time sheet with a lap in 1’27”198, set on Soft tyres.

Charles. Leclerc completed his programme, running Medium and Soft tyres. The Monegasque did 32 laps and was seventh fastest in 1’26”812 set on the Soft compound. In the second part of the session, he worked in race trim, doing several laps with a high fuel load. Before his problem, Vettel also managed a long run on Medium tyres.



Programme. Tomorrow’s final free practice session starts at 11 (12 CET) with qualifying at14 (15 CET). On Sunday 9 August, the Grand Prix gets underway at 14.10 (15.10 CET).

