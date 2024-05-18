Free practice 3: Carlos third, Charles fourth

Imola, 18 May 2024 –Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna at Imola.

42 laps. Carlos and Charles went out immediately on Soft tyres, setting very similar times of 1’16”067 and 1’16”087. In the second half of the session, once it resumed following the interruption caused by Fernando Alonso going off track at Rivazza, the two SF-24s went out again on the same tyres, with a heavy fuel load to run in race trim. Towards the end, they fitted new Softs to again prepare for qualifying, but they were unable to complete a flying lap as Sergio Perez brought out the second red flag of the day, going off at Variante Gresini. There were just two minutes left when the session resumed but neither Carlos, who did 22 laps, nor Charles (20 laps) improved their times.