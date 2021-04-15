Carlos and Charles: “A special atmosphere at Imola”

The weather was far from spring-like when Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and the rest of the Formula 1 circus arrived today at Imola, home to the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna. The day has been cold and windy with occasional rain, more reminiscent of winter than what is normally to be expected in these parts in mid-April.

New format. Unlike last year, when a team’s two drivers tackled the FIA Press Conference together, this time, drivers from two different teams faced the question sessions. First up was Carlos, who spoke of the excitement at racing in Italy as a Scuderia Ferrari driver. “The first Grand Prix in Italy wearing the red race suit is very exciting, even if unfortunately, the pandemic means there are no tifosi in the grandstands. I’ll miss that, especially here in Imola where they are always so enthusiastic and so there won’t be the additional emotions that they can make you feel as a Ferrari driver. Even so, I saw driving into the circuit that the atmosphere around this place is special.”

Demanding track. Carlos then continued with his impressions of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari track. “It’s an old style track, which punishes mistakes and tackling it as the second round, in a car that I don’t yet fully know well, might not be the easiest thing, because the more complicated the track, the more your understanding of the car is important,” said the Spaniard. “It helped that, after the Bahrain Grand Prix, we stayed on in Sakhir for a day’s testing with Pirelli, which meant I was able to carry on learning about the SF21 and its procedures. I have to say that, overall, I’m happy given that working with the engineers, I’m learning faster than I’d expected. Here at Imola, it will be important not to make any mistakes on my quick lap in Q3 and to try and get a better start. Then we’ll see how things work out.”

Charles. A short while later, it was Charles’ turn with the media. “I can’t wait to get out on track here in Imola. This is a second home race for us after Monza, with Maranello being only 90 kilometres from here, which is why the atmosphere is special.” The Monegasque was then asked to compare the SF21 with last year’s car. “I said it already at the test and I can confirm that the SF21 is a significant step forward in every respect, from the engine to the balance and the aerodynamic grip.”

Gift. Journalists also wanted to know more about the special gift Charles received last week, when his 2019 SF90 car was delivered to him in Monte Carlo. “I’d say it’s a wonderful present. I’m not a serial collector, but I do like some things a lot. I still have my first kart, because it has wonderful memories for me and now I have the Formula 1 car with which I took my first win. I have to say thank you to the team, as it made me very happy.”