A tricky start

Scuderia Ferrari HP did not have a straightforward time of it during Friday free practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, gathering less data than expected from the two sessions. The first late morning session was not that useful, because of the weather with rain at the start and strong winds throughout the 60 minutes of track time. Then, in the afternoon, only Charles Leclerc completed the planned programme as Carlos Sainz had to stop with a gearbox problem after completing just seven laps.

FP1. At 12.30 Carlos was the first of the two Ferrari drivers to take to the track, on full wet tyres, pitting after two runs without setting a time. Shortly afterwards, Charles Leclerc went out setting a reference time of 1’26”111. With 20 minutes remaining, both drivers took to the track on Intermediates as the rain had stopped falling and the track was drying. Carlos did a competitive 1’21”320. For the final ten minutes, with the track now ready for slicks, Sainz and Leclerc ran with the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’13”074 and 1’14”306 respectively, good enough for fourth and 13th fastest respectively. The Spaniard and the Monegasque each completed 15 laps, for a total of 30.

FP2. In the mid-afternoon session, with a slight drop in wind speed and clear skies, Charles and Carlos began on new sets of the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’12”670 and 1’13”108, the latter being the Spaniard’s best time, having to pit with the gearbox problem. Leclerc then switched to Softs setting his best time of 1’11”443 good enough for ninth, after aborting his first run because of traffic. In the second part of the session, Charles went back to the Medium tyres he had used earlier to run in race trim, important given that the forecast is for more rain tomorrow, which would make it impossible to work for Sunday, when clear skies and lower temperatures are expected.

Saturday. Tomorrow, the team focus will once again turn to qualifying, especially if the expected rain actually arrives. The final free practise hour starts at 11.30 CEST, with qualifying at 15.00.





Charles Leclerc #16

It was tough, as expected I would say. We don’t quite match the pace of our competitors in front, but I think it’s better than what it looks like on the timesheets today. We have work to do in order to be in a place where we can fight for the win. I will do everything to extract the maximum in qualifying, but the gaps we are looking at for the moment are too big to do anything special. If we can get to within 2 to 3 tenths, then maybe we can fight for a good spot in qualifying, otherwise I predict a difficult weekend for us.



Carlos Sainz #55



