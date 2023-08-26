Quali recap: Carlos sixth, Charles ninth

Wet track but it’s not raining at Zandvoort. Air temperature 17 degrees, track 22.

Q1. Everyone fits Intermediate tyres and laps continuously as the track is constantly evolving. Carlos does a 1’21”321 to get through to Q2, fifth fastest. Charles is struggling a bit, as he encounters traffic, but he makes the cut with a 1’22”019.

Q2. It rains again at the end of Q1, so the drivers are still on Intermediates. The Ferrari drivers are on the sets with which they finished the previous phase. With five minutes remaining, Charles’ best time is 1’21”369, Carlos’ 1’22”439. They both pit for new Intermediates, Charles improves to fifth fastest in 1’19”600, Carlos is ninth in 1’19”929 and they both make it to the final part.

Q3. Charles goes out on Intermediates, Carlos on Softs, and Charles returns immediately to also fit slicks. Carlos laps in 1’17”241 before the session is red flagged after Logan Sargeant crashes into the barriers at turn 2. The session resumes with 8 minutes remaining, both SF-23s still on Softs. Leclerc laps in 1’12”665, while Carlos can do no better than a 1’17”241 which is not very representative. He goes again and when he looks like being very competitive, Charles goes off the track bringing out the red flag again. The session resumes with four minutes remaining. Carlos along with all the other drivers has only got time for one flying lap and he sets a time of 1’11” 754 to secure sixth place. Charles is ninth on the time sheet.