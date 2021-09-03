Free Practice 1: Carlos third, Charles fourth

By the end of the first free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth fastest respectively in their Ferrari SF21s. There was a long break in the session, after Sebastian Vettel had to stop his car at the side of the track. The problem was with the hybrid system and it took a very long time to ensure it was safe to move the car. Up to that point, Carlos and Charles had both completed 12 laps on Hard tyres.

Fastest time. The session resumed with just eight minutes left on the clock and all the drivers went out on Soft tyres. Carlos thus did a further seven laps for a total of 19, with a best time of 1’11”601, good enough for third on the time sheet, while Charles who did a further six making a total of 18, was just 22 thousandths slower, fourth quickest with a 1’11”623.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 15.00.



