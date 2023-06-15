Charles: “The aim is to get all the potential out of our upgrade package”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Montreal paddock a few days on from having witnessed Ferrari’s brilliant win in the main category of the Le Mans 24 Hours, courtesy of the car 51 crew of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. “I was very happy to have been in France to see this historic win, 58 years on from the last one and half a century since the previous appearance of an official entry in this race. I’d like to race there sooner or later, but for now, I’m looking forward to jumping into my SF-23 here in Canada.”

Focussing on ourselves. The Monegasque was clear about the goals for this weekend. “The people in Maranello did a great job to provide us in Spain with the aerodynamic upgrade package we were expecting. Over the Barcelona weekend, we began the process of understanding it and during the Pirelli tyre test following the Grand Prix, we gathered further data for analysis in Maranello. This weekend, the aim is to get all the potential out of the car in this new configuration and so we will just focus on ourselves.” Charles is well aware that, as usual, the Scuderia is up against strong opponents. “We know Red Bull is very quick, but I expect Aston Martin will also be very strong and Mercedes could also be a threat. As usual, it will be decided by thousandths of a second and it’s vital that we can push to the maximum.”