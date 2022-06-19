Race recap: Carlos second, Charles fifth

Clear skies, very windy. Temperature: 21° air, 36° track. 338,000 spectators over three days.

Start. As the lights go out, Carlos stays third, while Charles moves up to 17th, passing Nicholas Latifi and Pierre Gasly.

Lap 3. Sainz gets ahead of Fernando Alonso and Leclerc passes Lance Stroll.

Lap 6. Sebastian Vettel pits and Leclerc is 15th.

Lap 7. Kevin Magnussen pits for a new front wing. Charles is 14th.

Lap 8. Sergio Perez retires, his car stuck in gear, so the Virtual Safety Car is deployed, promoting Leclerc to 13th.

Lap 9. Max Verstappen pits, but Carlos stays out and goes into the lead.

Lap 11. The race is on again and three laps later Charles is 12th.

Lap 18. Leclerc passes Alex Albon to go 11th.

Lap 20. Mick Schumacher parks with a problem. Another Virtual Safety Car. Several drivers stop including some ahead of Charles, which promotes him to eighth.

Lap 21. The VSC ends but Carlos pits for tyres and rejoins third.

Lap 22. Charles passes Valtteri Bottas for seventh.

Lap 23. Carlos passes Fernando Alonso to go second.

Lap 29. Alonso pits, Charles goes sixth but is behind Esteban Ocon, who is very quick on the straight after the hairpin.

Lap 41. Charles pits and goes onto the Mediums. It’s a slow 5.3 second stop. He rejoins 12th and immediately gets ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Lap 44. Leclerc passes Yuki Tsunoda for tenth.

Lap 46. Charles passes Guanyu Zhou to go ninth and then moves ahead of Lance Stroll who pits on the next lap.

Lap 49. Tsunoda crashes. Safety Car. Carlos pits for new Hards. As Bottas pits, Charles goes seventh. Ahead of him the two Alpines also stop but their lead is sufficient to stay ahead.

Lap 54. The race resumes. Four laps later, Charles passes Alonso to go sixth. On lap 60, he also gets ahead of Ocon.

Finish. Sainz sets the fastest lap and sticks in Verstappen’s slipstream. The Spaniard has to settle for second and the 11th podium of his career. Charles’s climb up the order takes him to fifth at the flag, having pulled off so many overtaking moves from 19th on the starting grid.