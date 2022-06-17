Free practice 2: Charles second, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively in the second free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

64 laps. Charles began the session on Soft tyres while once again, Carlos ran a different programme, using Mediums. Leclerc did a 1’15”288 and Sainz a 1’15”458. Carlos then switched to Softs and posted a 1’14”352, while Charles improved to 1’14”208. Midway through the session the wind increased in strength and black clouds gathered over the track making it harder to post quick times. The rain only actual fell after the chequered flag had been waved. Carlos and Charles were both able to complete long runs, again using different tyres, Soft for Leclerc and Medium for Sainz. The both did 32 laps.