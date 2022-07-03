Race recap: Carlos wins, Charles fourth

Overcast skies, dry. Temperature: air 17, track 28.

Start. As the lights go out, Carlos is overtaken by Max Verstappen, as Charles loses a place to Lewis Hamilton. Immediately, there’s a crash and some unauthorised people get onto the track. Red flag. A new start procedure begins.

Second start. After almost an hour, the second standing start sees Carlos again on pole, ahead of Verstappen, Charles and Sergio Perez. Sainz keeps the lead by fighting off Verstappen, while Leclerc loses a place to Perez but immediately takes it back again. The two make contact, but the Monegasque is able to continue in third, while Perez has to pit for a new front wing.

Lap 10. Carlos is caught out by a gust of win, goes off the track and loses the lead to Verstappen.

Lap 13. Verstappen picks up a puncture so the two Ferrari lead the race. Max rejoins sixth behind Fernand Alonso, while Carlos leads from Charles.

Lap 21. Carlos pits to go from Medium to Hard tyres and rejoins third after a 2.5s stop.

Lap 25. Charles pits to go from Mediums to Hards and rejoins third behind Sainz.

Lap 31. At turn 6, Charles moves ahead of Carlos so as not to lose time to Lewis Hamilton who currently leads.

Lap 34. Hamilton has a slow pit stop and rejoins behind the two Ferraris.

Lap 40. Esteban Ocon stops on track bringing out the Safety Car. Carlos and Hamilton pit. Leclerc leads on Hard tyres, while the others are all on Softs.

Lap 43. The race resumes and on his Soft tyres, Carlos passes Charles for the lead. Then Perez also passes Leclerc with Hamilton attacking too.

Lap 48. Hamilton passes Leclerc, who drops to fourth.

Finish. Sainz takes his first Formula 1 win. Leclerc is fourth. The Scuderia takes its 241st win.