Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos prepare for the two races

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Double the work. Obviously, unlike the usual Saturday morning session, no drivers were attempting to set a quick time over a single lap, given there are no further qualifying sessions. Therefore Charles and Carlos spent the hour preparing for both the races that lie ahead. First the 17 lap (100 kilometre) Sprint Qualifying to set the grid for the second race, tomorrow’s British Grand Prix, run over 52 laps of the 5.891 kilometre-long track, for a distance of 306.198 kilometres.

Like in the old days. So in some ways, this hour was a return to the old Sunday morning warm-up, a 30 minute session which ended four hours before the start of the race, that was part of the weekend timetable up until 2002. Charles completed 30 laps, the quickest in 1’30”277, running Medium tyres. Carlos did 29 laps, his best being a 1’30”507, set on the Soft compound.