British Grand Prix 2019 by Gianmarco Veronesi

Concept

The angular, futuristic shapes of Silverstone's paddock follow Maranello's Rossa as it breaks the sound barrier and flies towards the chequered flag on one of Formula 1's historic tracks.

Bio



Born in 1995, Gianmarco Veronesi is a rising talent among designers and artists in the Italian comic book landscape. After graduating in 2017 from the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia, under the guidance of fellow artist and mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli, Gianmarco finds national success with publisher Renoir Comics. He is currently in bookstore with an illustrated biography of Italian painter Tintoretto, published by Sky Arte Italy. Gianmarco has previously contributed art to the first two seasons of Scuderia Ferrari’s online motion comic We Race.



