Free practice: Sainz quickest in a very wet session

The only free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix was held in heavy rain, with Carlos Sainz setting the fastest time. Charles was fourth.

17 laps. Charles and Carlos waited 15 minutes before going out on track. Sainz was on full wets and did three laps, the best in 2’09”081. Then Leclerc did a 2’08”148 on the same tyres. The Spaniard pitted to try intermediate tyres, posting a time of 2’03”207. Charles did the same, but did not set a time as the rain intensified and so he chose to return to the pits. Not long after, Logan Sargeant triggered the red flags, having stopped on track and during this time, the rain got even heavier. No drivers went out, except right at the end, just to do practice starts from the grid. The Ferrari duo completed a total of 17 laps.