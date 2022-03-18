Free Practice 2: Charles and Carlos once again second and third

In the second free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz again finished second and third for Scuderia Ferrari.

Medium and Soft tyres. Charles and Carlos both took to the track on Medium tyres, to go for a flying lap time immediately. The Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’33”121, while the Spaniard posted a 1’33”837. In the second part of the session, both F1-75s were fitted with Soft tyres to prepare for tomorrow’s qualifying which takes place at the same time of day, 18 local (16 CET). On his first set, Leclerc did a 1’32”263, before immediately getting down to 1’32”087, which would be his best time. Sainz did not get a perfect lap and managed a 1’33”065. Carlos then came in for a new set of Softs with which he did a 1’32”520, which was good enough for third fastest. The two Scuderia drivers then went for a long run on the softest compound: Charles completed 20 laps and Carlos 22.

Programme. The third free practice session takes place tomorrow at 15 local (13 CET) ending two hours before the start of qualifying. The 18th Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 18 (16 CET).

