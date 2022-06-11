Quali recap: pole for Leclerc, Sainz fourth

Temperature: air 27°; track 42°.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Soft tyres, using this tyre for the entire session. The Monegasque does a 1’43”225 and Carlos posts a 1’43”897, before they improve to 1’42”865 and 1’42”957 on their way to Q2.

Q2. Both Ferrari drivers on new Softs. Carlos manages a 1’42”088 and Charles does a 1’42”182 before improving to a 1’42”046 on his next attempt. Both drivers are in Q3.

Q3. Carlos and Charles take to the track on new Soft tyres and post times of 1’41”814 and 1’41”861 respectively. They pit for new tyres and go again. Carlos brushes the wall in the first sector and does not improve, while Charles clinches his sixth pole of the season, the 15th of his career with a lap in 1’41”359.