Free practice 3: Charles and Carlos second and fourth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest in the final free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

38 laps. Leclerc and Sainz only used the Soft tyre and gradually improved their lap times over the course of the session, before getting down to their quickest times of 1’43”230 and 1’43”596. They each completed 19 laps.

Delayed qualifying. This session started 15 minutes late while barriers at turn 1 were repaired following an incident in F2. It means that qualifying will also be delayed by 15 minutes and will start at 18.15 local (16.15 CET).