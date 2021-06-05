Charles’ ninth

For the second race in a row, Charles Leclerc has secured pole position and tomorrow at 16 local (14 CET), he will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the head of the field. It was the Monegasque’s ninth career pole and Scuderia Ferrari’s 230th, its second at Baku, to add to Sebastian Vettel’s in 2018.

Unlucky Carlos. Unfortunately, Carlos Sainz was rather unlucky and will start from fifth on the grid, even though he clearly showed the potential to have secured a place on the front two rows. After all the drivers had set a time in Q3, the second runs had to be aborted as the red flag came out after Yuki Tsunoda crashed into the barrier at turn 3. At the time, Charles was on a quicker lap than his first and so too was Carlos. The session did not resume and Leclerc was thus guaranteed pole, but it also meant Sainz was unable to improve on fifth, just 13 thousandths slower than third placed Max Verstappen and 11 behind Pierre Gasly in fourth. The Spaniard also ended up in the barrier at turn 3, caught off guard by the Japanese driver’s crash.

Clear goal. A fantastic pole for Charles and a great team result does not change the Scuderia’s goal for tomorrow nor indeed for the rest of the season, which is to bring home as many points as possible to head the group chasing the two teams currently leading the championship.





Charles Leclerc #16