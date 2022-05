Concept

Biography



Francesco Mobili (Casterlfidardo, Ancona - 1991) is an italian comic artist. He lives in Livorno.

He graduated from the ACCA Comics Academy in Jesi. After collaborating with several Italian publishers, he is currently working with Marvel Comics on the series "Old Man Hawkeye".