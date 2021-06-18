AWS becomes a partner of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce it has entered into a new technical and commercial partnership with Amazon Web Services.

For over 15 years, AWS has been the most popular cloud platform and has continuously expanded its services in high technology fields such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Apart from the technical partnership, which will also cover GT racing, the Challenge series and the road car business, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and AWS will jointly develop a new fan engagement platform which, through personalisation tools, exclusive content and interactive applications, will strengthen the relationship with the millions of fans around the world, involving even the youngest of them in the daily life of the Scuderia and its drivers.





"Ferrari and AWS are both exceptional in their respective spheres of activity and I am pleased to welcome a partner known for the excellence of its innovation and creativity. As the Official Cloud Provider, AWS will be able to transform our company into an organisation driven by data analysis, that uses the power of this technology, not just to improve our products, but also to better relate with the millions of fans we have around the world.

We have chosen AWS because of its constant drive for innovation, the wide range of solutions for machine learning and its proven experience in supporting partners on a global scale. AWS is without equal in terms of its portfolio of cloud services, including computer vision and machine learning and we intend to exploit that to strengthen and speed up our ability to analyse data".

Mattia Binotto

Managing Director and Team Principal