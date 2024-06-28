Sprint Qualifying recap: Carlos fifth, Charles tenth

It’s time for the third Sprint Qualifying of the season. The air is at 27 degrees, the track at 43.

SQ1. Use of the Medium tyre is obligatory: Carlos starts with a 1’05”781 and Charles laps in 1’06”149. The both make the cut.

SQ2. Same tyre compound for the second phase. Carlos laps in 1’05”435, Charles in 1’05”526.

SQ3. Mandatory Softs for the final phase and enough fuel on board for just one flying lap for both drivers. Carlos posts a 1’05”126 to secure fifth place, but the anti-stall kicks in on Charles SF-24 and the car cuts out. He manages to get going again, but it is too late to set a time and he will start tenth.