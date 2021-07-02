Free Practice 2: 69 laps for Carlos and Charles

In the second free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc completed a total of 69 laps, 36 for the Spaniard and 33 for the Monegasque. The lap times do not mean much, given that when the two Ferrari drivers went out in qualifying trim, there was a bit of drizzle falling on track.

Plenty of work. The drivers continued evaluating the Pirelli prototype, which is being introduced at the Silverstone race. Carlos and Charles used the Medium and Soft compounds, but as mentioned their times meant little - 1’05”620 for Carlos and 1’05”708 for Charles.

Saturday. The cars are back on track tomorrow at 12 for the third and final free practice, in preparation for qualifying at 15.