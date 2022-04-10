Race recap: Charles wins in Albert Park

Temperature: air 28°, track 36°

Start. Charles is on pole with new Medium tyres, Carlos starts from ninth on used Hards. When the lights go out, Leclerc keeps the lead, but Carlos drops down to 14th.



Lap 2. Sainz goes off the track at White corner and his race ends there. Safety Car.



Lap 7. The race restarts and Charles still leads.



Lap 18. Charles pulls away from Verstappen, building up an 8 second lead.



Lap 23. Charles pits for Hards and keeps the lead.



Lap 24. Safety Car caused by Sebastian Vettel wipes out Leclerc’s lead.



Lap 27. Restart: Charles once again maintains the lead.



Lap 38. Charles leads with a 6 second advantage over Verstappen.



Lap 39. Verstappen stops with a problem so Perez is second.



Last lap. Charles manages the gap to Sergio Perez and George Russell to record his fourth career win, the second out of the first three races of the season. The Monegasque also sets the race fastest lap in 1’20”260.

