Free practice 2: Charles first and Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively for Scuderia Ferrari in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

54 laps. Both drivers began the session on Medium tyres to complete the evaluation of all the Pirelli compounds available in Australia. On these tyres Charles did a 1’20”523 and Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’21”145 having encountered a lot of traffic in the final sector. The Spaniard then improved to 1’19”979. The F1-75s were then switched to Soft tyres and the times came down to 1’19”568 for Leclerc and 1’19”771 for Carlos before the Spaniard improved to 1’19”376 and the Monegasque to 1’18”978. Max Verstappen split the two Ferraris, second in 1’19”223. Towards the end of the session, both drivers went out on a heavier fuel load and the Medium tyres used earlier. Sainz and Leclerc did 27 laps each. F1 track action resumes tomorrow with the third and final free practice session at 13 local (5 CET) in preparation for qualifying at 16 (8 CET).