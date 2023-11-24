Free Practice 2: Charles first, Carlos in the barriers

Charles Leclerc was quickest in the second free practice session which for over half the hour was red flagged due to two separate incidents for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

20 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres setting times of 1’26”571 and 1’26”707 respectively. But having completed just four laps, Sainz ended up in the barriers bringing out the first red flag. The session took a long time to restarta s the barriers had to be repaired but almost immediately after the track went green again, Nico Hulkenberg hit the wall in sector 3, stopping the session once again. For the restart, Charles went out on Soft tyres setting the best time of 1’24”809. He only managed a total of 16 laps.