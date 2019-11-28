Last Thursday press call of the season and it was a bit different today for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow. Charles Leclerc was the only driver to talk to the journalists, as Sebastian Vettel had a very good reason not to have arrived at Yas Marina yet, given that he has just become a father again. However, the German driver will be in his car as usual tomorrow when free practice starts at 1pm (10am CET; second session will be 17, 14 CET).

All calm. Charles was called up for the official FIA press conference this afternoon and was quizzed about the incident in the Brazilian Grand Prix and he reiterated that the matter was all cleared up. “Myself and Mattia and Seb all had a chat about it to clear the matter up and it all took place in a calm and united way,” explained Charles. “We know that what happened in Interlagos must never happen again, even if with hindsight, it’s clear there was quite a bit of bad luck involved, because the contact was very light, but the consequences were enormous.”

Nothing to lose. Leclerc also assessed his 2019 season and what he hoped to get out of the final race of the year. “I’d have to say that, even if the beginning of the championship did not go as we would have liked, overall it’s been a great first year for me with Scuderia Ferrari. I will never forget the wins in Spa and Monza and now it will be good to give it my all right to the final corner of the final lap. I know finishing third will be hard,” admitted the Monegasque. “But there’s nothing to lose and I’ll be trying absolutely everything.”

Track walk. As night fell on the Yas Marina circuit, it was time for Charles to tackle the usual track walk. For him and the engineers that always go with him, this is something of a ritual that sets everyone up for the race weekend and in this particular case, for the final sprint of the 2019 championship.