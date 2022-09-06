A day at the wheel of an SF21 for Antonio and Robert

Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman shared driving duties today at the wheel of one of last year’s SF21 cars, testing at Fiorano. It was an opportunity for both drivers to reacquaint themselves with a Formula 1 car, prior to their upcoming duties.

Antonio. Giovinazzi, a reserve driver for the Scuderia completed his programme up to the lunch break after which he returned to the simulator to continue preparations for this coming Friday, when he will slide into the cockpit of a Haas VF22 in the first free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix. It will be the first time he drives a new generation Formula 1 car.

Robert. In the afternoon it was the turn of the Scuderia’s test driver Robert Shwartzman, back in the 2021 car he had already driven in mid-July at the Mugello circuit. For Robert too, this test was preparation for the two free practice sessions in which the Israeli driver will drive the F1-75 this season.