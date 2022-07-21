The FDA-ACI Scouting Camp concludes at Fiorano

The Scouting Camp organised by the Ferrari Driver Academy, as part of its partnership with the ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) came to an end this afternoon. Taking part were four drivers born between 2006 and 2007. Two of them were put forward by the ACI – the Italians Nicola Lacorte, son of GT racer Roberto and Matteo De Palo – while the other two were selected by Ferrari – the Swede Oscar Pedersen and the Latvian Tomass Stolcermanis.

In a Formula 4 car. The four candidates spent five busy days, taking part in tests to evaluate their physical and mental abilities as well as their capacity to deal with the many demands of a racing career, both on and off the track. As usual, one of the most important elements was driving on track and they each tried Formula 4 cars provided by the ACI, along with the Iron Lynx team. The Tatuus cars were fitted with the same specification Pirelli tyres as those used in the Italian championship, Pirelli being an FDA partner in its scouting activities.

Evaluation next. The youngsters have now headed home and,as from tomorrow, will once again be focussing on their respective racing activities for the year. The Ferrari Driver Academy experts will now start going through all the data from the camp in detail. Depending on their evaluation one of these four youngsters could be called back to Maranello to take part in the Scouting World Finals, the last part of a selection process that could see the most talented of them joining the Ferrari Driver Academy.