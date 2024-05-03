Maya and Aurelia back on track

It’s been a long break, nine weeks in fact, since the opening round of the all-women series at the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia, split by two days of testing at Zandvoort. This will be Weug and Nobels’ first visit to the track that runs around the famous Miami Dolphins football stadium. 5.412 kilometres in length, it is split into three very different sectors, alternating high speed sections with ones more usual for a street circuit, that penalise the slightest error. The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy pair have been preparing for this round on the simulator and they will have two 40 minute free practice sessions on Friday to get to grips with it.



Maya in Azzurro La Plata. Weug is flying the Scuderia Ferrari HP colours and for this special weekend will wear a race suit in the Azzurro La Plata colour, as will the Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and her car will carry the logo of new title partner HP. She has done well so far this year, finishing both Jeddah races on the podium, third in the first race and second in the second and she is currently lying second in the championship on 33 points. Nobels also went well, scoring points in the Race 1 and she is working hard with her ART Grand Prix engineers and those from the Maranello Academy, to close the performance gap to the more experienced competitors in the field.



Programme

Friday

10.00 local (16.00 CEST) Free practice 1

15.20 local (21.20 CEST) Free practice 2



Saturday

10.25 local (16.25 CEST) Qualifying

14.05 local (20.05 CEST) Race-1



Sunday

13.05 local (19.05 CEST) Race-2 (grid decided by 2nd fastest laps from qualifying)





Head of Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy

Since the first round of the Championship in Saudi Arabia, Maya and Aurelia have been working diligently to prepare for the Miami event, making the most of their testing days in Zandvoort. We are proud to have Maya competing in the Scuderia Ferrari HP car, wearing the Azzurro La Plata race suit identical to the ones worn by Carlos and Charles in Formula 1 and with the logo of our new title partner HP on her Tatuus. We are sure she’ll be able to confirm her position as a front runner and are confident that she is capable of taking that extra step that will allow her to fight for the victory. As for Aurelia, at the wheel of the Puma car, we expect to see her confirm the positives she showed in Jeddah, where she scored points in Race-1 and would have done the same the following day if she hadn't been involved in an accident. She is growing steadily and the testing in Holland went well. The track will be new for all the competitors, so knowing how to adapt to it quickly could prove to be a slight advantage, especially in qualifying.