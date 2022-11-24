Junior Girls on Track final camp just ended, decisions on 2 December

The final camp of the Junior Girls on Track – Rising Stars has just ended. This is the initiative launched by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission aimed at helping the youngest age group of girls who are considering a career as professional racing drivers. Those taking part in this phase are kart racers between the ages of 12 and 14.

Busy days. The four finalists were from France, Lisa Billard, then Italy’s Zoe Florescu-Potolea, Japan’s Sara Matsui and Germany’s Mathilda Paatz. They spent a busy few days in Maranello in the Ferrari Driver Academy facility, as well as visiting the Tony Kart factory, it being an FDA scouting partner and a landmark company in what is the foremost racing training discipline. The girls also spent time at the Franciacorta Karting Track in Lombardy

Decisions on 2 December. With the girls having now returned home, the FDA experts will meet to decide if one of the drivers has done enough to merit the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy, in the coming karting season. The outcome will be announced on Friday 2 December alongside that of the main programme for young women racers, in which the finalists were Australian Alice Buckley, the British pair Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant and Belgian Aurelia Nobels.