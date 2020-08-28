Italian F4: Dino Beganovic on the attack at Imola

The youngest Ferrari Driver Academy student is ready for what will be only his third ever race weekend in single-seaters. Sweden’s Dino Beganovic, born in 2004, made his Italian Formula 4 debut at the end of July at Misano Adriatico and then tackled his first three races in the German ADAC Formula 4 championship two weeks ago at the Nurburgring. This weekend, the Italian series moves to Imola and the Prema Powerteam driver is ready to do his best on his first race weekend at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Demanding track. After three races at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli, Dino currently lies fifth in the championship thanks to a fifth and a third place finish. Imola is not a completely unknown quantity as he tested there recently, although the track looking over the Santerno is one of the most demanding of the season.

Programme. Free practice took place today with qualifying tomorrow at 9 CET. Race 1 starts at 15.05 with two more races on Sunday at 10.40 and 14.50.