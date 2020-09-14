Italian F4: Dino Beganovic goes from strength to strength in Spielberg

Dino Beganovic continued to showcase front-running pace in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in round three of the season at Spielberg, bagging another top five finish. The Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student was hit from behind in the traffic of the opening lap in Race-1, sustaining damage to his Prema Powerteam car and tumbling down to 11th.

Race-2 and Race-3. The second race of the weekend saw the rookie battle it out in the leading pack in his first season in single-seaters, setting the fastest lap, and eventually finish fifth. In Race-3 Beganovic had his eyes fixed on the podium to end the weekend, but he ultimately had to make do with eighth after losing ground in some wheel to wheel action.

Not satisfied. “We’ve had the pace to run up front again this weekend, as demonstrated by fastest lap in Race-2 and our top three qualifying performance”, said Dino, who is now seventh in the championship standings. “However I am not satisfied with my performance in the races. I still have a lot to learn on the opening laps and in racing the cars around me, but I know that will come with time. It was good to complete the three races this weekend and pick up some solid points.”

Now Germany. Dino Beganovic is back on track in just a week’s time, when he is due to make his second guest appearance in the ADAC German F4 championship at Hockenheim.