Italian F4 championship: Maya Weug ready for her debut

The 16 year old Dutch girl, the first young woman to join the Ferrari Driver Academy, will make her single-seater debut this weekend at the Paul Ricard circuit.

The Italian Formula 4 Championship certified by FIA and consisting of seven rounds this year, gets underway this weekend at the French Paul Ricard circuit. It will have a special significance for the FDA, as Maya Weug makes her single-seater debut with Iron Dames’ Iron Lynx team, as part of a record field of no fewer than 37 drivers.



Special weekend. “The first single-seater race is always a very special moment for a driver,” commented head of the FDA Marco Matassa. “The memory of it stays with you forever. For Maya this is the first step and I can't wait to see her on track after all the preparation work she completed in Maranello. The work away from the track is obviously important, but I believe all drivers need to get out on track to make sense of everything they have learned. I’m pleased Maya’s debut is at the Paul Ricard circuit, as it was the venue for much of the FIA Girls on Track-Rising Stars programme through which she joined the FDA. I hope Maya tackles this weekend with the right spirit and that it goes well for her.”



Programme. The action starts at the Paul Ricard circuit on Saturday at 9 CET with two 15 minute qualifying sessions, followed at 14 by the first race of the weekend, which the regulations state must last for 30 minutes plus one lap. Sunday also sees plenty of track action, with the second race at 10.50, while the third and final one gets underway at 16.10.

