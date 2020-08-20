F.Regional: Petecof and Leclerc ready to tackle Paul Ricard

The second round of the European Formula Regional series is about to get underway at the French Paul Ricard circuit. Representing the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) will be Gianluca Petecof and Arthur Leclerc.

Leader. After the first three races at Misano Adriatico, Gianluca leads the championship on equal points with Oliver Rasmussen, his Prema Powerteam team-mate. The Brazilian took the win in Race-3, a second place in Race-2 and a fourth in Race-1.



As for Rasmussen, he has one win and two thirds. This will not be Petecof’s first visit to Le Castellet, as he took part in three races there in 2018, when he was competing in the Italian Formula 4 championship At that point he got one fourth place, a sixth and a 13th.



Almost a home race. Paul Ricard is almost a home race for Arthur Leclerc given that the Cote d’Azur track is a stone’s throw from Monaco. Arthur has also raced at the French track before, in the 2018 French Formula 4 championship: on that occasion he picked up a ninth, a tenth and a 15th place. Leclerc, also driving for Prema Powerteam, is third in the classification with a win in Race-2 at Misano and a second place in Race-3. However, he failed to score in the first race, retiring after an accident.



Programme. Free practice takes place today, with the second session at 13.30 local time tomorrow. Qualifying is also tomorrow at 17.55 with the first two races on Saturday at 11.05 and 18.20. The final race is on Sunday, starting at 11.20.