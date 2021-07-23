F.Regional: Beganovic’s Spa debut

This weekend marks the start of the second part of the European Formula Regional series at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. This will be Beganovic’s first time racing at the historic Belgian track.

There are some race tracks that are considered “classics” and all drivers make a point of racing there whatever category they compete in. Spa-Francorchamps undoubtedly falls into this category, it’s seven kilometres having legendary status while providing engineers and of course drivers with a challenge that involves calling on to use every tool in their technical armoury.



Excitement. Dino Beganovic will be tackling his first ever race weekend on the Ardennes track, in the sixth round of the European Formula Regional championship. He arrives in Belgium off the back a strong showing in Zandvoort, where he finished in the points. “I am very excited at the prospect of racing at this track for the first time,” confirmed Beganovic, “because this is a legendary place in the world of motor sport and I have tried to prepare as well as possible on the simulator. I also spent a lot of time watching on-board video which is useful to get an idea of how to tackle this track, as well as being spectacular viewing. It will be important to make the most of free practice, but I’m sure I will need a little bit more time to learn such a long track made up of very different sections.”



Experience. This weekend will also be a first for the Prema team, racing Formula Regional at Spa-Francorchamps. “It will be very important for the team to acquire data from free practice,” explained Dino. “But Prema has won a lot at this track in other categories, such as Formula 2 and Formula 3, so I don’t think it will be a problem. The weather can be an unknown factor but that’s always the case here.”



Programme. The Belgian weekend gets underway with free practice on Friday, while on Saturday the drivers take to the track at 11.20 CET and 16.50 for the qualifying sessions to set the grid for the two races on the card. The first of these is also on Saturday at 19.25, with the second and final race on Sunday at 11.35.





