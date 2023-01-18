Beganovic won the opening race of the F. Regional Middle East series. Camara is second in the standings thanks to one fourth and two fifth places.

The first of the five rounds of the Formula Regional Middle East championship delivered the expected high level of competition with three very closely contested races at the Dubai circuit. Dino Beganovic, who is taking part as a warm-up for his debut in the Formula 3 championship, did really well in Race 1, winning from fourth on the grid.

Close fight. In the first part of the race, the 18 year old Swede got the better of Matias Zagazeta and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, before passing Gabriele Mini to take a well deserved win on the final lap. In the second race, he had to retire after being hit by Mini and Dino took the chequered flag in ninth place in the last race. “It’s been a fantastic start to the season,” commented Beganovic. “The first race was exciting and I think it was fun for everyone watching. Along with the team, we were very well prepared and I thank all the engineers for their support. Now I hope to do well at the next round.”

Debut. This was Rafael Camara’s debut in the category. There were plenty of positives for the 17 year old Brazilian, confirming that he had prepared well over the winter. Camara made no mistakes, as he grew in confidence with what is a new car for him. He finished fifth in the first two races and then came fourth in the final race of the weekend. He is currently second in the standings, two points off the leader.

Next round. The Formula Regional Middle East championship is back on track on 27 January at a new venue, the Kuwait Motor Town track, the first time that the drivers will have tackled the 5.608 kilometre circuit, which will also host the third round.