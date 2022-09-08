With the summer break over, the European Formula Regional Championship is back in action at the Spielberg circuit for the third from last round of the season. Dino Beganovic currently heads the classification.

The European Formula Regional championship is reaching its climax and after seven of the ten rounds on the calendar, Dino Beganovic is in a commanding position, leading on 220 points, 41 more than second placed Gabriele Mini. The Ferrari Driver Academy student has amassed this impressive points total thanks to four wins, four second and two third places from 14 starts.

Famous track. Prior to the break, the series visited the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit where Beganovic secured a win and a third place, thus accumulating plenty of points. “I can’t wait to get back on track,” commented Dino. “I’m ready and pumped to do my best in this final part of the season. We had a good weekend in Belgium and obviously we hope to repeat that in Spielberg. It’s a track I know well, as I’ve raced here in Formula 4 and Formula Regional and it’s one of my favourites. It will be important to get a good start, get into a good rhythm right away and take every opportunity to defend our lead in the classification.”

Bring it home. ”Dino has had a great first part of the season,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “Now the aim is to have straightforward weekends, without anything unexpected and I believe we can bring home some good results. We need to stay focussed and always keep an eye on the standings.”

Programme. Track action at Spielberg gets underway on Saturday morning with qualifying at 9.50 local time to set the grid for Race 1, which starts at 13.45. The programme is repeated on Sunday with qualifying at 9.10 and Race 2 at 14.30.