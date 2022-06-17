This weekend, Dino will be racing at Zandvoort in the fifth round of the Formula Regional championship with the aim of coming away with a good points haul.

Recent races prove that Dino Beganovic is on great form, having got off to an excellent start this season. The 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student is leading the series going into the fifth round of ten on this year’s calendar. The Swede is on a roll, with three wins and four second places, with a further second place subject to an appeal that is due to be heard by the FIA in the coming weeks.

Training. “I feel good and after the Paul Ricard weekend, I was able to enjoy some time off which I spent with the Academy in Tirrenia, Italy,” said Dino. “I can’t wait to race in Zandvoort, which is an old skool track, very fast and unforgiving of mistakes. Qualifying will be crucial because it’s not easy to overtake and it will be very important to get the best possible start to the weekend. The aim is to carry on doing well and to end the first part of the season on a high.”



Standings. Dino comes to Zandvoort with 147 points to his name, 45 more than the second placed driver. The job really starts with qualifying and so far, Beganovic has managed to secure pole three times. “We are pleased with how Dino has performed so far this season,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “He has taken an important step forward in terms of his maturity, doing a good job of managing the various phases of a race weekend. Last year, there were times when he lacked the calm approach needed to put together a qualifying lap, but in this first part of the season, he has made a lot of progress, as can be seen from his results. However, there are still a lot of rounds to go, starting with this one in Zandvoort which looks like being a tough one.”



Programme. Action on the 4.259 kilometre Dutch track begins on Friday with two free practice sessions. Qualifying begins on Saturday at 9 CET, to establish the grid for Race 1 which gets underway at 12.40. The same format on Sunday starts with qualifying at 10 and Race 2 at 15.30.

