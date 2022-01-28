F.Regional Asia: Leclerc and Beganovic on track in Dubai

This coming weekend, it’s time for Arthur and Dino to tackle round 2 of the series at the Dubai Autodrome

Following on from last weekend’s opening round of the Formula Regional championship at the Yas Marina circuit, the series has now set up camp at the Dubai Autodrome, the track being 5.390 kilometres long with 15 corners. In fact, the next three rounds of the series take place here, before the final one back at Yas Marina.



Goals. The two Ferrari Driver Academy students have high hopes, after a strong showing in Abu Dhabi, when Leclerc twice finished on the podium to currently be ranked second in the championship. Arthur fought back in the three races, after qualifying went badly because of a suspension problem. Dino suffered from a lack of top speed which didn’t help down the long Yas Marina straights, so he’s hoping to do better in Dubai.



Aiming for the podium. “While Dino and Arthur both went well last weekend, they didn’t bring home all the points they deserved, but I think they can aim for strong results here,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “Leclerc showed he still has a feel for the Formula Regional car and a solid performance saw him finish third in two races, while Beganovic had to fight down the straights, but he had the right approach. Now they are both back on track just a few days later here in Dubai and they have a real chance of finishing on the podium.”



Programme. The Dubai weekend gets underway on Saturday with two qualifying sessions, followed by the first race at 15.45 (12.45 CET). Sunday is busier with two races to tackle, at 9.50 (6.50 CET) and 14. 05 (11.05 CET).

